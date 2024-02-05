“I won’t fall for any of that” – Jonathan Haggerty says he won’t be lured into an all-out brawl in potential fight with Seksan

Jonathan Haggerty has a big target on his back as a two-sport world champion in the bantamweight division.

‘The General’ has always got his eye on the challengers in and around him, with no one being able to catch him off guard.

One of the several names that have been spoken about regarding title shots in recent times is the Thai veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Known for always putting on an incredible show for the fans, the heart and toughness of the 35-year-old are two of his most dangerous weapons once the fight gets drawn into deep waters.

Haggerty explained in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post how he would not get sucked into his opponent’s game if he was ever to face off with 'The Man Who Yields To No One'.

The bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said:

“Me and Seksan, it won’t be a war, you know. I’ll make sure it’s not a war. He can’t do what he does to opponents to me. I won’t fall for any of that. My footwork will confuse him but yeah it'll be a great fight and I see myself on top for sure.”

Can anyone stop Jonathan Haggerty in his tracks?

Despite all of the opponents that could potentially be out there for Jonathan Haggerty right now, the champion must remember that that’s all they are, potential.

The Brit has to remain focused on the task at hand each time he goes into a defense of one of his world championships. At ONE Fight Night 19, he faces the first test of his reign as the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when he takes on Brazil’s Felipe Lobo.

The simple truth for Haggerty is that he must keep winning to extend this incredible run since moving up to the bantamweight division.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers via Prime Video. Check your local listings for more details.