"I was worried" - Fans react after witnessing Georges St-Pierre being wrist-locked by "crazy sensei"

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is famed for his well-rounded mixed martial arts abilities.

In one of his recent posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). St-Pierre uploaded a throwback video of himself with his "crazy Sensei." The sensei was showing off a few self-defense wrist locks and executing them on the former UFC double champion.

Fans reacted to the video by expressing their fear for the sensei rather than 'GSP', while others identified the locks and their effective nature:

"I was worried for Crazy Sensei the whole time"

"It's good old basic Kyukushin I remember quite more serious techniques that are not shown on video"

"gotta love it. Basic Karate joint lock!"

Other fans were awed by the sensei's skill and also felt nostalgic:

"You think their really good Martial Artist in a Shaolin temple that master their style be like water flawless performance,"

"lol watched this when I just got into high school time flies"

"Holy Kristof! The kind of dude you don't want to face in the street"

Belal Muhammad cites Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov as exemplary role models

No.2-ranked UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently spoke in the aftermath of UFC 296 and had high words of high praise for Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Muhammad discussed the recent outburst against Leon Edwards' father by Colby Covington, which some put down to the American's 'character'. Muhammad refused to ever fake anything in his press or promotional appearances:

"For me, I'm never going to fake anything. I'm not going to sit there and be out of character because, at the end of the day, my legacy and my family are the ones that truly matter to me... Like Colby [Covington], who has to go that low. Like, who raised this guy? This guy looks stupid. I have young kids looking up to me."

Belal Muhammad then named 'GSP' and Nurmagomedov as exemplary fighters who dominated without having to trash talk:

"GSP never had to do that, he never had to do the trash-talking. Khabib never had to do the crazy trash-talking. They did it in the cage with dominant performances. That's what I'm doing with dominant performances."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (20:57):