  • “I wouldn’t be caught off guard” - Jeremy Pacatiw confident his grappling will hold up against Russian Ibragim Dauev

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 09:33 GMT
Jeremy Pacatiw and Ibragim Dauev - Photo by ONE Championship
Fifth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender and ex-Team Lakay member 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw of the Philippines is banking on his well-rounded skill set to help him take care of business against dangerous Ibragim Dauev this weekend.

Pacatiw, now with Lions Nation MMA, is well adept at both the striking and the grappling arts, and he believes he has to dip his hands into both pockets if he wants to emerge victorious against his tough Dagestani opponent.

Speaking to the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Pacatiw talked about what he needs to do to beat Dauev this Friday night.

'The Juggernaut' said:

"I have to have this confidence so that I can keep in step with him. I need to have the right movements, where I should be positioned, as well as the right defense so that I wouldn’t be caught off guard or panic if ever I am put in a difficult position. I want to be calm so that I can do what I need to do."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Pacatiw back in action to cement his spot in the division's top five.

Jeremy Pacatiw and Ibragim Dauev battle for position at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

The Philippines' 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw and Russian star Ibragim Dauev will look to jockey for position in a pivotal bantamweight MMA clash this weekend.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jeremy Pacatiw's next bout.

Edited by C. Naik
