“I wrote it on paper” – Mohamed Younes Rabah says he manifested upset KO win over no.3-ranked Saemapetch

Algerian striking superstar came into his ONE Championship debut last weekend and accepted a fight against a top contender on short notice.

26-year-old Mohamed Younes Rabah, representative of the famed Team Mehdi Zatout, took on no.3-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand and put on a show.

The two locked horns at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, December 9th. Rabah scored an exciting first-round knockout over the highly regarded Thai, and effectively kicked off his ONE Championship stint in epic fashion.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his post-fight interview, Rabah said he envisioned his victory over Saemapetch and willed it into existence.

The 26-year-old said:

“This is my first fight. I accepted the fight in one week short notice. So I wrote it on paper before I came here for the fight, I said I will win in the first round with KO. When I signed with ONE Championship, I want to show the world and I did it. That's it. And I said that to everyone, that I will knock him out in the first round.”

If Rabah continues to perform the way he did against Saemapetch, there is no doubt he will be an exciting addition to an already very deep roster of talent.

What’s next for Mohamed Younes Rabah?

Mohamed Younes Rabah joins an exciting bantamweight division in ONE Championship, which is teeming with talent across Muay Thai and kickboxing. The potential matchups for the 26-year-old star are interesting to say the least.

Expect Rabah to draw another tough opponent in his next outing, after making quick work of no.3-ranked Saemapetch.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Mohamed Younes Rabah’s next fight.