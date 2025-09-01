Ibragim Dauev says ‘it’s always a pleasure’ to train with two-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin

Ibragim Dauev has expressed his appreciation for the daily opportunity to train alongside ONE's two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin as he prepares for his featherweight encounter at ONE Fight Night 35.The 24-year-old Russian prospect addressed the motivational impact of working with elite-level championship talent ahead of his MMA clash with undefeated Akbar Abdullaev inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.&quot;It's always a pleasure to train side by side with a World Champion – you feel that you can become a champion yourself one day if you work just as hard,&quot; Ibragim Dauev told ONE Championship ahead of fight night.The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance representative's daily exposure to championship-level preparation provides invaluable insight into the dedication required for elite success.His recognition that hard work can lead to similar achievements as Anatoly Malykhin demonstrates the inspirational effects of training with accomplished fighters.Before any world title talk, the Chechnya athlete will first have to handle Abdullaev's all-around arsenal when they collide inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.A victory over the undefeated star could certainly position him well for a shot at Tang Kai's ONE featherweight MMA world title.North American fans can watch Dauev's featherweight encounter against Abdullaev on ONE Fight Night 35, live in U.S. primetime, for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnatoly Malykhin returns in a heated rematch against 'Reug Reug' at ONE 173Anatoly Malykhin's guidance has proven invaluable for Dauev, who takes to the Circle this week in an attempt to move 4-0 in the promotion.On his end, Anatoly Malykhin returns to the global stage at ONE 173 in an attempt to capture his heavyweight MMA crown.The light heavyweight and middleweight king faces 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane in a rematch of their ONE 169 classic, where the Senegalese destroyer unseated the Russian from his throne.ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri takes place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fight fans can purchase tickets here.