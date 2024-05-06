"Idk why judges go based off control" - Fans debate whether takedown attempt in R5 against Alexandre Pantoja cost Steve Erceg the flyweight title

Steve Erceg gave up considerable ground control time to Alexandre Pantoja after a failed takedown attempt allowed the flyweight champion to reverse position and gain top control in the final round of their recently concluded fight at UFC 301. Fight fans are divided over whether this fatal error cost the challenger the flyweight strap.

Watch Steve Erceg's botched takedown attempt in Round 5:

The UFC 301 flyweight title fight between Pantoja and Erceg was a very close one according to two of the three official scorecards, per which both men had won two rounds apiece going into the fifth.

In the final round, Erceg held his ground against the champion and was dealing damage until the takedown attempt.

Suffice it to say fight fans are divided over whether the level change attempt turned counter-productive for the Australian, prompting them to take to social media to note their opinions on the matter.

@itsiivory lamented:

"Idk why judges go based off control time, but if you judge of damage it is 4-1."

@jimotexx22 argued:

"Dude gets outclassed everywhere and people think he won? War Pantoja."

With the win, 'The Cannibal' has improved his record to 28-5. Following the fight, Pantoja lauded his opponent as one of the toughest fighters in the division.

Steve Erceg reflects on his performance in the last round at UFC 301

Much like the fan sentiment Steve Erceg also believes it was the last round that cost him the title at UFC 301.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier during his post-fight octagon interview, 'Astro Boy' noted his disappointment with his performance in the fifth round, saying:

"I thought the third [round] was close enough. He got me down a couple of times, but there was no real control and I got up and beat him on the feet. I thought if I could win the last round, at least I get myself a chance and I just blew it."

'Astro Boy' is 12-2 in MMA and seeing as he gave Alexandre Pantoja a run for his money in just his fourth fight under the promotion, the 28-year-old will most likely build back to another title shot in the future.