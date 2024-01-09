“If you get past it, it’s smooth sailing” – Lito Adiwang opens up on ‘tough’ year to find perfect MMA base

Lito Adiwang had a challenging 2023, but he’s feeling positive about the changes he has made and what it will mean for his future in mixed martial arts.

After suffering a devastating knee injury in the second round of his scrap with Jeremy Miado at ONE X nearly two years ago, ‘Thunder Kid’ was facing a lengthy layoff and a long rehabilitation period.

Amid his recovery, Adiwang found himself at another crossroads that many fighters hope they never come to.

After spending time training at the legendary Team Lakay, Lito Adiwang and a band of other athletes exited the gym in hopes of fighting a better fit for their fighting future. In the end, ‘Thunder Kid’ found himself at Soma Fight Club in Bali.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Adiwang revealed that the initial move was difficult, but once he made the appropriate adjustments, it was full steam ahead.

“One thing that I did this year is to move from one gym to another,” Adiwang said. “It certainly has its pros and cons, but I always look at the positives of it. Sure, it’s tough, especially when you’re new to the team, you adjust to the team, you adjust to their training system, but if you get past it, it’s smooth sailing.”

Lito Adiwang scores back-to-back wins in 2023

The move had appeared to pay off for Lito Adiwang thus far. The Filipino fan favorite has scored back-to-back wins since making his triumphant return. The first coming against Adrian Matheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. Adiwang scored a sensational 23-second KO to re-establish himself as a formidable foe in the stacked strawweight division.

Making a quick turnaround, Adiwang sought redemption against the man he suffered an injury against, Jeremy Miado. After nearly putting his countryman away in the opening round of their rematch at ONE Fight Night 16, ‘Thunder Kid’ would go on to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Who would you like to see Lito Adiwang face when he makes his first appearance of 2024?