"If he’s doing it for China that’s actually hilarious" - Israel Adesanya set to rock red shorts at UFC 293 for the first time, fans react

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is known for making every part of the fight - walkout, fight, and the post-fight interview - a memorable experience for MMA fans. The Last Stylebender has a unique taste in fashion as well. However, there is a thought behind everything he does in the public eye. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to don red trunks at UFC 293. Interestingly, the color of his trunks became a talking point among fight fans when it was revealed.

Israel Adesanya has been criticized by his UFC 293 opponent and fith-ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland for his proximity with the People’s Republic of China. Strickland’s remarks were based on an old video where Adesanya was seen holding the Chinese national flag.

But instead of firing back at the outspoken fighter, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has owned up to his affection for the Asian country as he spent a considerable amount of time there. When UFC’s official Twitter handle posted the fight week picture of Israel Adesanya in the Venum gear, fans connected the color of his trunk with the ‘Chinese champion’ controversy.

Most fans assume that the red color of Israel Adesanya’s fight trunks is an attempt to take a veiled jab at Sean Strickland. They sounded off their thoughts in the comments section of the Twitter post and here are some comments that grabbed our attention:

“If he’s doing this for China, that’s actually hilarious,” @WillKelly34 stated.

“He’s coming for blood not just the title,” @juiceweb3 hypothesized.

“First ever Chinese champion representing his people in the foreign country… good for him,” @XD_MMA joked.

MMA Fans react to the color of Adesanya's trunks

Israel Adesanya promised to punish Sean Strickland for mocking his ‘Chinese country’ in the lead-up to UFC 293

Sean Strickland has strong political views and has criticized The People’s Republic of China on several occasions. ‘Tarzan’s remarks on the country and mocking of Adesanya as the Chinese champion did not get a direct response from ‘The Last Stylebender’. However, the two-time UFC middleweight champion posted a video of him sharing a meal with a Chinese person. In the video, Adesanya promised to knock out Strickland for mocking his ‘Chinese country’.

"I'd knock this guy [Sean Strickland] out. He disrespected our country. He disrespected our Chinese country. I'd knock him out in the name of China," Adesanya said.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will settle their beef in the main event of the UFC 293 PPV event scheduled to take place on September 10, 2023.