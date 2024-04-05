"If I see an opening I will KO him" - Regian Eersel vows to finish Alexis Nicolas early if the chance arrives

Regian Eersel presents a complex puzzle that no opponent in ONE Championship has been able to solve to date.

The dominant ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is a master of building into fights and getting stronger in the later rounds.

However, attempting to try and dictate the action in the early goings is also a dangerous prospect, given his finishing ability.

At ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday, the lightweight kickboxing world title is on the line in the main event as Eersel is set to face Alexis Nicolas at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Many would point to Nicolas' best possible path to victory being an early flurry so that he can try and prevent Eersel from dominating once the fight hits the latter half.

The champion told Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA on fight week that if his opponent wants to try and put it on him, he will be ready to close the show early:

"I've prepared for five rounds. But, you know, if I see an opening I will KO him. It's just as simple as that."

Watch the full interview below:

Regian Eersel showed this in his last fight in June

In recent years, Regian Eersel has accumulated an incredible amount of world championship experience because of his ability to go all five rounds in a world title fight.

However, the challenge of beating him has become more daunting as of late where he is coming off of back-to-back finishes.

His late stoppage over Sinsamut Klinmee in their rematch was something but taking out Dmitry Menshikov in under a minute at ONE Fight Night 11 showed that there is no pushing the pace early against a striker who is this dangerous.

'The Immortal' is going to really test Alexis Nicolas on fight night and if he isn't able to stay composed in there, the fans inside Lumpinee Stadium could bare witness to another early knockout.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

