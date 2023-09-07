"If I don't take care of that, then we'll have a hard time" - Israel Adesanya names Sean Strickland's biggest threat ahead of UFC 293 clash

Israel Adesanya is a heavy favorite heading into his UFC 293 clash against Sean Strickland, with the middleweight champion currently sitting at -670 on the betting line.

But 'The Last Stylebender' has not succumbed to the expectation that he will dismantle Strickland, and Adesanya appears fully aware of the danger his opponent presents.

Ahead of his UFC 293 main event bout against 'Tarzan', Israel Adesanya broke down Sean Strickland's biggest threats. Strickland is a striking-based MMA fighter, and relies on relentless pressure and a high output of punches to defeat his opponents.

'The Last Stylebender' was recently interviewed by his brother, David Adesanya, ahead of fight night, and said this:

"Eugene [Bareman] mentioned something about pressure, but I didn't even think of it as a threat, 'cause I know how to deal with that pressure. And again, pressure makes diamonds, I've been shining. But also, yeah, he knows if I don't take care of that then we'll have a hard time. But he knows I know how to take care of that, we know how to take care of that. I'm very confident in handling whatever [Strickland] brings. Even his wrestling."

Watch the video below from 6:05:

Israel Adesanya's bout with Sean Strickland will be the first title defense of his second reign as middleweight champion.

'The Last Stylebender' emphatically reclaimed the title at UFC 287 after knocking Alex Pereira out in round two of their clash, becoming the first two-time middleweight champion in promotional history in the process.

Israel Adesanya teases a submission victory against Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is one of the most techincally gifted strikers that MMA has ever seen. 'The Last Stylebender' holds a professional record of 24-2 in the sport, with 16 KO wins and eight decision victories.

Many fans expect Adesanya to produce a highlight-reel knockout against Sean Strickland this weekend, but the middleweight king may have other ideas in mind.

Ahead of his bout, Israel Adesanya appeared in front of the media at the pre-event media scrum, during which he noted that he had been training with Brazilian jiu-jitsu star, Craig Jones.

Whilst discussing his UFC 293 matchup, 'The Last Stylebender' shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's possible gameplan on fight night, and said this:

"I think [Strickland] is gonna wrestle. I think he's gonna wrestle. And I've got something for his a**, 'cause me and my buddy Craig Jones been hanging out a lot. So we've been around the world, been training, and I've been doing this for a long time and I'm yet to joke a motherf***er out. So that's one thing that's on my list, and I hope [Strickland] wrestles."

Watch the video below from 2:50: