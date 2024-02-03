“If it’s not too crazy, I will accept it” – Wondergirl on mixed rules fight with Dayane Cardoso at ONE Fight Night 19

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is willing to accept any fight ONE Championship brings her way — so long as it’s not ‘too crazy.’

Five months removed from her special rules striking bout with ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan, Jaroonsak will return at ONE Fight Night 19 on Feb. 16 for another mixed-rules clash.

This time, she will meet Brazilian standout Dayane Cardoso in a four-round fight that will alternate between Muay Thai and mixed martial arts inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with The AllStar ahead of her first appearance of 2024, ‘Wondergirl’ expressed her desire to stay busy and, as a result, is willing to take on some unconventional matchups. She said:

“I just want to stay active, whatever they offer me, if it's not too crazy, I will accept it. It is a very interesting fight. For now, I cannot wait to be back.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will emanate from the Mecca of Muay Thai, giving Jaroonsak the home-field advantage against her Brazilian opposition.

‘Wondergirl’ seeking her first win in mixed-rules competition

Thus far, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak has tested out her skills in multiple disciplines under the ONE banner.

The two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion earned back-to-back knockouts against Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos in Muay Thai before eventually moving into mixed martial arts, where she scored a first-round submission victory over Zeba Bano at ONE 157. Next, she’ll look to get her first win in a mixed-rules competition after falling short against Xiong Jing Nan last year.

It will be Dayane Cardoso’s third appearance inside the Circle after splitting her first two appearances with a knockout over Ayaka Miura and a unanimous decision loss against Men Bo.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.