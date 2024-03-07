“If you love something, commit yourself to it” – ONE world champion Janet Todd encourages women to fight for their dreams

Before she calls time on her illustrious career, ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd wants to continue inspiring women when she steps inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 20.

That evening, ‘JT’ meets Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in a ONE atomweight kickboxing world title unification contest, set to headline the promotion’s female-only card to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024.

For years, the Boxing Works representative was steadfast in her mission to pursue a living in martial arts despite detractors and naysayers suggesting there are better dreams to pursue other than a career in a male-dominated sport.

Over the years, however, she’s had the last laugh. Since signing with ONE Championship, ‘JT’ has hit the ground running with a 7-2 run alongside a short stint as a two-sport world champion.

Of course, there was never an easy day as she chased martial arts greatness. But using her journey and experience, Janet Todd hopes to show fellow female warriors that everything is achievable as long as you put your heart to it.

The 38-year-old told FightWave:

“There’s gonna be some bumps - there always is. But those are always learning opportunities. So no matter what happens, no matter what people are telling you, if you love something, commit yourself to it, and man, it’s an amazing feeling if you get to accomplish great things from it.”

Watch the full interview here:

Janet Todd is undoubtedly one of the best ever to grace the ONE circle

Though she may not have garnered the same hype and affection as fellow ONE world champions Stamp Fairtex, Danielle Kelly, or Angela Lee, Janet Todd’s accomplishments put her right at the top among the leading female martial artists today.

Outside the circle, ‘JT’ has always been one of the most loving figures within the martial arts community, whether doing her rounds of interviews or lending a hand to up-and-coming athletes at Boxing Works in Lawndale, California.

Janet Todd shines the brightest when displaying her skills on the global stage, though, as seen in her title-winning displays against Stamp and Spanish striking queen Lara Fernandez.

With another chance to showcase why she’s one of the best in the business this Friday, fans can expect ‘JT’ to deliver another classic performance and walk away from the spotlight with a bang.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.