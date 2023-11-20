“If they need anybody, I’m here” – Jonathan Di Bella down for short-notice rematch with Zhang Peimian at ONE Fight Night 17 

One of the most memorable title fights in recent times inside the Circle came at ONE 162 where Jonathan Di Bella faced off with Zhang Peimian.

With the vacant strawweight kickboxing world championship on the line, the two competitors put on an incredible fight that came down to the wire in the fifth and final round.

Following a title defense over Danial Williams this past October at ONE Fight Night 15, Di Bella is potentially looking to make a second appearance inside the Circle before the year is over.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the world champion spoke about a late-notice title defense that would finally see the rematch between him and Zhang Peimian take place:

“We asked if you guys like have anybody like Rui or Zhang who wants to like do a quick fight with me. But I know Rui is out because of his ear. So we're like how about Zhang for December 8th? Yeah, I really want to do it, like I want to do it, I want to get back in there ASAP. I want to get in there fast so we just reached out and gave a suggestion if they need anybody I'm here.”

Watch the full interview below:

Zhang Peimian Looking To Rebound From His Controversial Loss Last Time Out

As Di Bella stated in the interview, Zhang Peimian isn’t currently in a position where he is the first in line to challenge for the strawweight title.

At ONE Fight Night 16, ‘Fighting Rooster’ suffered his second loss inside the Circle in the form of a controversial split decision defeat to Rui Botelho.

With the Portuguese competitor unable to make the turnaround that the world champion is looking for, things could be set up perfectly for Zhang to try and produce an incredible momentum shift.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.