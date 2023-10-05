Ilya Freymanov glad for chance to face the world’s best: “This is my main goal in this sport"

Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov is excited for the opportunity to share the circle with one of ONE Championship’s absolute best in former world champion Thanh Le.

ONE Fight Night 15 will feature two epic world title fights, including a main event showdown that will pit two world-class finishers against one another for the opportunity to become the interim ONE featherweight MMA world champion. Ex-titleholder Thanh Le makes his long-awaited return more than a year removed from his loss to current featherweight king Tang Kai at ONE 160.

Standing in Le’s way of once again hoisting 26 pounds of gold over his head will be the No. 3 ranked contender in the division, Ilya Freymanov. The Russian standout has looked absolutely spectacular in his first two showings inside the circle, securing first-round finishes against Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his first ONE world title tilt this Friday night, Ilya Freymanov shared his excitement over the opportunity to compete against the best of the best:

“I just know I love it, I like to do it. If you love something, I think you don’t need any specific motivation, this is your motivation itself,” Freymanov said. “I like what I do, I’m happy to be here, I have waited for this for a long time. I have wanted to fight the best for a long time. This is my main goal in this sport: [beat] the best.”

With both men stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium boasting a 100% finish rate under the ONE banner, this is one headliner that you can’t afford to miss.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

