Ilya Freymanov promises to please fans, regardless of potential bonuses

No.3-ranked ONE featherweight contender Ilya Freymanov is making a habit out of cashing in $50,000 bonus cheques.

After collecting a performance incentive last year in his promotional debut at the expense of Martin Nguyen, Freymanov once again delivered a scintillating performance and got rewarded heftily at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The Russian finisher took out fellow knockout artist Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, dropping him a vicious knee and putting him away with an airtight rear-naked choke.

His latest victory certainly thrilled the action-hungry fans at Lumpinee Stadium. Unsurprisingly, Mitch Chilson awarded him the bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Freymanov said during his post-fight interview:

“I’m feeling amazing, thank you so much, Chatri [Sityodtong]. I’m here for the bonuses, I’m going to bring you the show every time I step into this cage or ring.”

ONE Championship, of course, prides itself on its astonishing 70 percent finishing rate during its events, which makes the Russian a perfect fit. The Kuznya Fight Club affiliate has a versatile striking pedigree, capable of finishing fights on the feet in a myriad of ways.

Freymanov proved he was also no slouch on the ground either, dropping ferocious ground and pound and performing textbook BJJ techniques to choke out the ONE Warrior Series contract winner.

Now 2-0 under the ONE banner, Freymanov is knocking on the door of a possible world title shot in the stacked 155-pound ranks, which are currently governed by world champion Tang Kai.

Rewatch Ilya Freymanov’s bonus-clinching win and the entire 10-fight spectacle of ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card is available free of charge for existing. Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

