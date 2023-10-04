Ilya Freymanov says opportunity at ONE Championship belt coming at the right time: “I welcome everything as it is”

Russian featherweight fighter Ilya Freymanov is happy with the way things are coming together for him in ONE Championship, including his scheduled title fight later this week.

The 27-year-old Krasnodar native is vying for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title against former divisional king and now No. 1 contender Thanh Le at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

The contest will serve as the headlining match for the eight-fight event, happening at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will be the third fight of the Kuznya Fight Club affiliate in ONE and he is thankful for the opportunity to compete for a world title, which is in line with his expectations when he joined the promotion last year.

Ilya Freymanov shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I feel myself perfect. Everything is for the better, and I’m reaching my goals step by step. As I said in the beginning of the year, I could have a title fight at the end of it [the year]. This is coming true, and I’m just enjoying my time and making use of the chances I get. Things go by as they should, no more and no less. I welcome everything as it is.”

Ilya Freymanov was last in action this past June, winning in the opening round against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg of Mongolia by submission (rear-naked choke).

It was in follow-up to his victory in his promotional debut over former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen in October last year, where he was a first-round winner by way of technical knockout (knee strikes).

Looking to clip his continued flight is American-Vietnamese Thanh Le, who lost the ONE featherweight world title in his last fight in August 2022 to Tang Kai of China by unanimous decision.

He is now looking for redemption in the title fight at hand to make his way back to the top of the division.

ONE Championship is holding an interim featherweight championship fight as reigning champion Tang Kai is out with an injured knee and unable to compete in the foreseeable future.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

