Ilya Freymanov says he would have preferred a KO of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight mixed martial arts contender Ilya Freymanov of Russia secured his spot in the top five by taking out a dangerous rising contender in the division last week.

Freymanov made quick and easy work of hard-hitting Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, winning via second-round rear-naked choke at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, June 9.

But despite his impressive choke on Zoltsetseg, Freymanov says he would have much rather preferred winning by knockout.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Freymanov told the veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst that he wanted to separate Zoltsetseg from his senses.

The Russian said:

"Actually, I thought I was going to knock him out but I was prepared for his takedowns as I said in the interviews. I know my ground game is way better than his, so that’s why I finished him. But I like knockouts more than takedowns, so, you know."

Nevertheless, Freymanov’s slick tap out of his Mongolian foe earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, so it was definitely an exciting bonus-worthy finish regardless.

Freymanov’s finish of Zoltsetseg is so slick, we want to watch it again. Fans in the United States and Canada can do just that by catching up on all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes