Ilya Freymanov says Thanh Le may opt to wrestle once they trade strikes: “His plan will be to slow me down”

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov is excited to trade strikes in a dangerous matchup against former featherweight king Thanh Le.

But Freymanov believes the 38-year-old Vietnamese-American veteran may shy away from contact when he gets a taste of what the Russian star is capable of.

Freymanov used Le’s most recent world title fight against Tang Kai as a prime example, in which he claims the Louisiana native turned to his wrestling when he deemed the Chinese superstar to be a dangerous striker.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Freymanov said:

“Yes of course, he is a predominant striker who prefers to fight standing up. But his last fight with Tang Kai showed that when he fails in stand-up he tries his luck on the ground, if he faces another high-class striker. Then he tries himself on the ground.”

Tang ended up beating Le in that fight last year, claiming the ONE featherweight MMA world title for himself. Freymanov says fans could expect a similar result in this fight.

The Russian star added:

“I think if you want to know the fight plan, if this is your question regarding the fight with me, then I think yes of course he will try to work standing up … but I don’t rule out the possibility which is very likely to happen that he will go wrestling. His plan will likely be to slow me down, drag the fight to later rounds, and then try to shoot me over. I think this way.”

No.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov is set to do battle with former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and current No.1-ranked Thanh Le in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

