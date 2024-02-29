"Imagine going 10-8 on yourself" - Fans react to new angle of Brian Ortega's "nasty" ankle roll during Bruce Buffer's introduction at UFC Mexico

Fans recently shared their reaction to seeing a new clip of Brian Ortega rolling his ankle just before his featherweight rematch against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City last weekend.

For context, Ortega rolled his ankle badly during his warmup in the octagon just before the fight. 'T-City' jumped and landed awkwardly while Bruce Buffer introduced him to the packed Arena CDMX stadium.

While many who saw the ankle roll were concerned it would negatively affect Ortega's performance, the 33-year-old fought through the pain and ultimately secured a third-round submission victory. In the aftermath, 'T-City' admitted that he was initially worried about his leg giving up on him.

In a recent video posted by @TheArtOfWar6 on X, fans could see a previously unseen angle of the moment Ortega rolled his ankle. Many fight fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their opinions on the incident.

One fan wrote:

"Would've been hilarious if Bruce was like "Bria, oh sh*t, that was nasty."

Another fan wrote:

"Imagine going 10-8 on yourself before the fight starts."

One user wrote:

"He might’ve got lucky because it seems like none of Yair’s corner noticed. I would’ve been in there like prime Usman with the footstomps."

Brian Ortega on Ilia Topuria winning the UFC featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria did what he promised to do during his fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this month. Topuria fought the Australian in a featherweight title fight and secured a spectacular second-round knockout to take home UFC gold.

During the UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference, Brian Ortega shared his thoughts on the Georgian-Spanish fighter's victory and how his win over Yair Rodriguez positioned him as a title contender:

"There’s some questions out there, but obviously Volk was a great champ. For people to kick him down right now, I find it kind of disrespectful after everything he’s done. Some things have to play themselves out, and we’ll see. But if he decides that he does not want to fight and chill, I’m more than happy to go to Spain."

Ortega has a professional record of 16-3 and is 3-2 in his last five outings. However, it's worth noting that all three losses came against top-ranked contenders like Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and Yair Rodriguez.

Ortega first fought Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 3 in July 2022. While many expected fireworks over five rounds, Rodriguez won the bout via first-round TKO after 'T-City' dislocated his shoulder.