"Impossible not to crush on her" - Fans react as Miesha Tate gives tutorial on "3 minute b**ty buster"

Fans have reacted to Miesha Tate giving a "b**ty buster" tutorial.

Tate recently took to Instagram to share a workout routine with her followers. She revealed the full three-minute workout routine in the caption of the post, which read:

"3 minute booty buster! Save this one for later. 3 second Bridge & Hold. 3 second Open Bridge Hold. Repeat 6 times in a row. Rest for 1 minute. Repeat for a total of 3 rounds or more."

Reacting to Tate's workout, fans flooded the comments section of her post. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"You got way more strength than I do. That's amazing"

"Impossible not to crush on her"

"Would loovvveee to see some of your arm routines. #yourarmsareonmyvisionboard"

Miesha Tate opens up about her potential retirement from the sport

Having made her professional MMA debut back in 2007, Miesha Tate realizes that her time in the sport is nearing its end. She was last seen in action in December last year against Julia Avila, a bout she won via submission in the third round to take her professional record to 20-9.

Ahead of her fight against Avila, Tate reflected on her career and suggested that she is moving closer to retirement. She spoke about how wins or losses do not define her anymore and had this to say during media day:

"At some point, this chapter is going to close, and I certainly think that I’m much closer to the end of it than I ever have been before. It didn’t stop with my last fight. I don’t know if it’ll stop after this fight. I really feel like any fight at any point could be my final fight, and I’m okay with that because I built an emperor-worthy life. These wins and losses don’t define me anymore."

Tate, a former women's bantamweight champion, did entertain the possibility of a rematch with fellow former champion Holly Holm for UFC 300, a card that is in the process of coming together. The duo first clashed at UFC 196, where 'Cupcake' choked out Holm to win the title.

