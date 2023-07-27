"In your case, Anderson Silva" - Fans enlighten Chael Sonnen after he struggles to understand Bobby Shmurda's lingo

Chael Sonnen may be one of the most outspoken figures in the mixed martial arts world, but the former UFC fighter is still not up to date with new age lingo.

Sonnen quoted a clip of American rapper Bobby Shmurda dismissing people over the age of 21 for having 'opps' or opposition, deeming it to be a unserious concept. Sonnen asked his followers on Twitter about the meaning of the word opps.

Fans were prompt with their replies, even offering up an appropriate example in Anderson Silva.

"In your case, Anderson Silva"

Silva and Sonnen had a prolonged rivalry during the peak of their UFC careers, fighting twice at UFC 117 and UFC 148 respectively. Both bouts were won by Silva, with a fifth-round submission in the first fight and a brutal second-round TKO in the rematch two years later.

Fans also suggested Wanderlei Silva as an example, with the two having fought at Bellator 180 after a long back-and forth between the two during their time in the UFC.

Other fans patiently explained the word while also putting their own humorous spin on it:

"Opponent / opposition lol"

"It’s like a dude and 4 chicks in a hotel lobby trying to fight the bad guy"

"Chicagoan here…. It’s an abbreviation for opposition & yes originated here."

"OPPS is slang for opponents or a little closer to rivals there's more actual dislike and hate then just competition with a opp and is basically what tito Ortiz and wanderlei Silva was to you in your career"

"You beat the sh*t out of all yours chael"

Chael Sonnen lauds Tony Ferguson's professionalism and hard work

Tony Ferguson is set to return to the octagon for the first time in 2023 against Bobby Green at UFC 291.

Chael Sonnen spoke about Ferguson's five-fight losing skid and stated that it did not take away from his reputation, with 'El Cucuy' still featuring on the main card of a pay-per-view.

Sonnen praised Ferguson for taking on difficult fights against top ranked contenders.

“It’s very tough to imagine – in a situation with five losses, that someone is still a feature match. But he is. That’s a compliment to Tony... That means there’s an understanding of the courage that he’s showed and the competition he took on and the willingness that he did it and the preparation that he went to, and came out and was professional the entire time. That’s a compliment.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments below: