"In Hawaii, that's considered good luck" - A legion of hilarious comments follow after Aljamain Sterling allegedly steps on 'sh*t'

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling hasn't had the easiest recent stretch of months. At UFC 292, he lost his divisional strap to Sean O'Malley, a man that was regarded as an easy matchup for him on paper, due to Sterling's perceived advantage in the wrestling and grappling departments.

But when the two men clashed, he was knocked out within two rounds, and has been denied an immediate title rematch that's often afforded to long-reigning champions, with Sterling owning the record for the most title defenses at bantamweight.

Furthermore, he lost out on the chance to face Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion. Now, Aljamain Sterling has taken to X/Twitter to reveal that he has also recently stepped on feces, which prompted fans to flock to the tweet with a plethora of humorous comments.

One fan jokingly claimed that Aljamain Sterling had actually stepped on former bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan, who 'Funk Master' has fought twice and is now 1-4 in his last five fights, which includes a three-fight losing streak:

"Stepped on Yan uh lol"

Another fan, however, poked fun at 'Funk Master's' close friendship with Merab Dvalishvili, who recently infuriated UFC CEO Dana White for not prioritizing his own title aspirations:

"How'd you step in Merab"

However, one fan claimed that what happened to Sterling is actually considered fortunate in Hawaii:

"In Hawaii, that's considered good luck"

One fan, however, took it as an opportunity to mock Sterling's past tenure as the bantamweight champion:

"Bro stepped on his championship reign"

Who is Aljamain Sterling fighting next?

After losing his bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley in the worst possible outcome, Aljamain Sterling briefly campaigned for an immediate title rematch. Unfortunately for him, his wish was not granted, and Sean O'Malley is now scheduled to defend the divisional strap against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299.

So what of Sterling? While there's no news on who he'll face next, he previously spoke about how difficult the cut to 135 pounds has become, and he recently expressed a desire to face Max Holloway just to prove Daniel Cormier wrong about his thoughts on the matchup.