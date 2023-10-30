"Incest is best!" - Israel Adesanya breaks down laughing at Oscar Willis' dark 'first kiss' experience 

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Oscar Willis shared a good laugh together on a dark joke.

Willis is a content manager at Conor McGregor's The Mac Life. They met in Dubai on their way back from the blockbuster Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two were recording a happy birthday message for internet personality and mentalist, Kevin Hamdan, when Willis cracked a joke about sexual assault at his own expense.

Israel Adesanya and Oscar Willis conversation went:

"Yo, happy birthday, Kevin Hamdan. Happy birthday. This guy is a mentalist from Toronto, we might see you in Toronto, Kevin. Bro this guy, he goes on the street right? I got show you his page. He’ll go on the street and he’ll guess the name of your first kiss. Like legit."

"He’ll know my uncle’s name?"

"Hahaha! [both erupt laughing] That’s funny. Okay, I’mma stop it with that."

Check out the interaction between the two below on Instagram:

Israel Adesanya posts heartfelt message for 'brother' Francis Ngannou after boxing debut against Tyson Fury

Israel Adesanya is close friends with ex-UFC man and former heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou vacated his heavyweight championship earlier this year in pursuit of greater autonomy over his professional career and achieved his goal this past weekend, when he made his professional boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Ngannou gave a solid account of himself and took the more experienced Fury the complete 10-round distance of the bout. He even managed to knock down Fury in the third round, for only the seventh time in 'The Gypsy King's career.

However, 'The Predator' lost out on a victory after a controversial split decision ruling by the judges in favor of Fury.

Israel Adesanya was in attendance at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh amongst many other high-profile celebrities. He posted on X in the aftermath of the fight in support of his 'brother', Ngannou, and lauded his efforts against an extremely formidable opponent.

"Against all odds and coming out on TOP [double exclamation mark emoji] Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou …you shook up the WORLD [double exclamation mark emoji] [earth globe Europe-Africa emoji]"

'The Last Stylebender' also posted a clip of Ngannou's knockdown on Fury.

Check out Adesanya's post on X below:

