“Incredible performance” - BJJ legend Andre Galvao gives high props to protege Kade Ruotolo’s clinical win over Tommy Langaker

Seven-time BJJ world champion Andre Galvao was blown away by Kade Ruotolo’s performance against Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 last month.

Ruotolo’s meeting with Langaker inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena served as a rematch of their instant classic from June 2023. On that night, Ruotolo scored a unanimous decision victory following a 10-minute chess match that saw both men more than hold their own.

Months later, Langaker would go on to win the 2023 IBJJF no-go world championship, setting the stage for a rematch with 21-year-old jiu-jitsu sensation.

Like their first clash, Kade Ruotolo secured a decision victory, though this time was much more decisive than the first, earning critical acclaim from Brazilian grappling icon Andre Galvao on Instagram.

“@kaderuotolo 🤯 vs 2023 @ibjjf No-Gi Black Belt World Champ Tommy Langaker HL Congrats Kade ✨ Incredible Performance 🤙🏽”

Galvao is credited with 160 career victories in BJJ competition and holds a respectable 5-2 record in mixed martial arts.

Kade Ruotolo happy to add another win to his resume in Tokyo, Japan

Following his fifth-straight win under the ONE banner, Kade Ruotolo shared his excitement over getting another big win while returning to The Land of the Rising Sun — a country he had not visited in nearly a decade.

“Super stoked, super happy to retain the belt, especially to come back here to Japan - last time I was here, I was 12 years old. So it’s amazing to come back here, amazing country, super thankful, super stoked,” Ruotolo said in his post-fight interview.

It remains to be seen what comes next for Ruotolo after yet another dominant showing in ONE’s submission grappling division, but the Atos Jiu-Jitsu product has teased a move to MMA in 2024.

Could we see Ruotolo strap on a pair of four-ounce gloves in the coming months?

