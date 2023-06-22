"Innocent until proven guilty apparently?" - Tristan Tate calls out Mark Zuckerberg to "show b**s" amidst Instagram ban

Tristan Tate has been furious with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ever since Instagram banned his account. Andrew Tate's younger brother believes that the platform carries a bias towards him, and to express his views regarding it, he posted a tweet earlier seeking the reinstatement of his account.

Tate tweeted:

"I get falsely imprisoned and when released without charge I return to find my profile gone. My content is cars, suits and motivational quotes. Who’s got Zucks number? Somebody talk to him for me."

Following up on the tweet, Tate recently fired another salvo at Mark Zuckerberg. This time, Tate suggested Zuckerberg reinstate his account to save Instagram, adding that he's not done anything wrong. The 34-year-old internet personality also stated that he's innocent until proven otherwise.

Tristan Tate ultimately challenged the Meta CEO to a face-to-face talk regarding the matter:

"I feel the smart move for @instagram to save their platform would be to bring me back. I posted cars and suits… violated no rules… and am innocent until proven guilty apparently? Happy to sit down and talk to Zuck face to face. It would show b*lls, people respect b*lls."

Charges that Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate face

Tristan Tate and his elder brother Andrew Tate have been charged following a 15-month-long investigation. The brothers were first arrested in Bucharest, Romania, in December 2022 and remained in police custody until March 2023 before being put under house arrest.

The charges against them include rape, human trafficking, and establishing a criminal network across multiple countries.

Now charged with grave allegations, Tristan and Andrew Tate have claimed innocence through their spokesperson, according to a report by Mirror.

A part of the statement reads:

"Our primary focus will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial examination of the evidence the legal team will submit. The indictment now allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence."

