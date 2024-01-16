“Insane Muay Thai” - Fans come unglued for Suablack and Stefan Korodi’s brutal back-and-forth at ONE Fight Night 18

Fans continued to praise Suablack Tor Pran49 and Stefan Korodi for their Muay Thai war at ONE Fight Night 18.

On January 12, Suablack fought for the first time since earning a six-figure contract for his 2023 success in the ONE Friday Fights series. The Thai’s first challenge on US primetime was against promotional newcomer Korodi, who refused to go down without a fight.

The ONE Fight Night 18 bout between Suablack and Korodi ended up being an early 2024 Fight of the Year contender. ONE recently shared some of the intense highlights on Instagram with the following caption:

“INSANITY 🤯 How are Suablack and Stefan Korodi still standing?! @natthapoom_back_ @stefan.korodi”

Fans reacted by filling the Instagram comment section with praise for the Muay Thai warriors:

“Both fighters fought with their heart and respect both deserve bonus 🔥”

“One of the best fights I've seen in a long time!🔥🔥”

“What a brilliant fight. Love Suablack gonna be a beast, Korodi is a warrior”

“What a fight! Respect both warriors 🙏❤️👊”

“Insane Muay Thai 🤯”

“What a fight! Thought we were going to get Liam Harrison vs Muangthai 2 with those multiple knockdowns. 🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comments

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription:

Suablack is on a mission to prove he’s a world-class fighter following ONE Fight Night 18 war

Suablack made a name for himself in 2023 by winning four consecutive fights by knockout. Although he’s found success early, the 27-year-old has a long way to go before solidifying his legacy by becoming a ONE world champion.

Following his impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 18, Suablack had this to say during his post-fight interview:

“It really means a lot to me. I want to show everyone that this Thai fighter, a Karen fighter, can be world-class.”

Suablack and Stefan Korodi have gained a significant amount of respect from fans due to their brutal war on January 12. It’ll be intriguing to see if both fighters can continue to find success and challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.