“Inspiration to all women” - Fans give Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan her flowers following win over Martine Michieletto

Jackie Buntan is ready to get right back to work after a successful showing at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Returning to the Circle after taking off a majority of 2024, Buntan looked better than ever, scoring a decisive decision victory over ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto. Celebrating her victory, Buntan took to Instagram to show some love to her supporters and to let everyone know that she plans to make this year one of her most active.

“Got into a fun lil scrap with a game opponent on International Women’s day on an all female card and at Lumpinee Stadium 🤯- Who said the girls aren’t entertaining?! It’s been a minute but I’m so happy to get back in the @onechampionship ring and live out my passion. Time to keep this momentum up and stay busy🫡. None of this is possible without my team- you all help me achieve my biggest dreams!”

ONE Championship fans flooded Buntan’s Instagram post with comments commending her impressive performance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“Amazing work as always Jackie B 🔥… a true clinician .. and inspiration to all women ❤”

“U r the best. [Brazili] loves u queen”

“Amazing performance as usual! 🔥”

“Fuego Jackie 🔥”

“Champ shitttttttt 💙🖤💙🖤💚”

Jackie Buntan receives a word of encouragement from Angela Hill

Jackie Buntan even caught the attention of 29-fight UFC veteran Angela Hill who congratulated the Boxing Works product on her third-straight win.

“So awesome, congrats!” Hill wrote.

With Buntan’s latest victory, she could very well be in line for a long-awaited rematch with the promotion’s reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. Buntan came up short against ‘The Hurricane’ in their first meeting in April 2022. But after the American’s impressive performance on International Women’s Day, many fans believe the second verse won’t be the same as the first.

