“Insta death” - Fans equally impressed and terrified with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ striking technique

Fight fans are showing complete admiration for ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after watching her latest training session at the Phuket Fight Club in Thailand.

The mom-champ seems to have stepped up her fighting regime over the last few weeks because she looks more menacing than before.

This week, she sharpened her skills with her trainer and Muay Thai boxer Leo Elias to prepare the champ for her upcoming war with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14.

Before you watch the clip, check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions #1

Fan reactions #2

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues must be still pinching herself to make sure she’s not dreaming. As luck would have it, she came into the world title picture as a late replacement for Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan.

Buntan was originally scheduled to tackle the Swedish queen in a rematch after falling short five rounds to her last year at ONE 156. But as the saying goes, one man’s loss is another man’s gain, Rodrigues was delighted to fill in as a replacement when Buntan cited family matters as the reason for her withdrawal.

Now, the 26-year-old is feeling thankful to ONE Championship for calling her up to face one of the greatest prodigies in women’s Muay Thai. ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell is, at the moment, unstoppable.

She’s fierce, menacing, and explosive - a match made in heaven for Rodrgiues who is equally as dangerous.

Their fight at Singapore Indoor Stadium will showcase only the best they both have to offer which could make for a very interesting and entertaining bout for the fans.

Watch Sundell vs. Rodrigues live and for free on Friday, September 29 in North America via Amazon Prime Video.