‘Introvert’ Mikey Musumeci thrilled to break out of his shell in ONE: “I'm able to show my personality more”

Apart from being able to showcase his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills, American grappling ace Mikey Musumeci is grateful to ONE Championship for providing a platform for him to open up to more people.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said he considers himself as an introvert by nature but being part of ONE has allowed him to break out of his shell and hone his people skills.

Mikey Musumeci shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“I don't know. I consider myself now an extrovert when I talk to people. People are shocked that I'm an introvert when I talk because I'm very outgoing and social but I still get drained at the end of the day when I do a lot of talking to people unless it's like close friends. So I think I'll always be an introvert like it’ll burn me but I definitely have the social skills now to do interviews and be an extrovert. So I'm able to show my personality more to people.”

Check out the interview below:

Since joining ONE last year, Mikey Musumeci has steadily built a good relationship with fans and fellow athletes, including Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

While he shows his personality more, the 27-year-old BJJ black belt continues to assert his topnotch skills in the sport in ONE Championship.

Mikey Musumeci was recently featured at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok, where he successfully defended his world title against Jarred Brooks in an all-American champion-versus-champion title clash.

There, he submitted the ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion by triangle/arm bar midway into their 10-minute joust. It was Musumeci’s third straight successful defense of the championship belt he claimed last September. Jarred Brooks, for his part, dropped his first fight in five matches to date in ONE.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.