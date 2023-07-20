Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari very happy with Dustin Joynson win: “We got the result that we were looking for”

Iranian heavyweight standout Amir Aliakbari was very happy with his performance at ONE Fight Night 12 this month.

Aliakbari secured his third-straight finish inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, finishing Canada’s Dustin Joynson in brutal fashion. Following the victory, Aliakbari shared some thoughts on his performance and the training that he had gone through in preparation for the contest:

“I'm very happy that I won this competition actually I had to, in our practice inside Iran and outside in Brazil and Russia,” Aliakbari said in a post-fight interview. “And I'm very happy because we got the result that we were looking for. So it was a great success.”

The win undeniably moved the former UWW Grecco-Roman Wrestling world champion one gigantic step closer to a shot at the ONE heavyweight world title. That was made abundantly clear when reigning world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin hopped into the ring and immediately engaged in a heated face-off with Amir Aliakbari inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Fortunately, both men were separated before things got out of hand, but it certainly added a level of intrigue to their inevitable rematch.

Amir Aliakbari and Anatoly Malykhin are no strangers to one another, having squared off in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution. The Russian juggernaut scored a first-round knockout and Aliakbari has been chomping at the bit to run it back ever since.

With three-straight wins under his belt, it may very well be time for the two behemoths to share the circle once again, but with 26 pounds of gold hanging in the balance this time.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.