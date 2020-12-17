Irish mob threatens Jake Paul: Is Youtuber in danger after Conor McGregor diss?

Jake Paul (L) has irked the Irish mob

The Irish mob has reportedly threatened to kidnap Jake Paul over his comments on Conor McGregor and his family. Paul has been calling out McGregor for a boxing fight, offering $50 million for the fight.

Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in February. However, Paul's call out of Conor McGregor has been distasteful and has irked a lot of fans.

"My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered. But, you're scared to fight me, Conor McGregor. You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a fucking YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer," he said in his video call-out.

However, he followed that up with an insult about Conor's partner Dee Devlin - something that did not go down well in most quarters.

McGregor has been known to be volatile, especially if things get personal. The incidents leading to and after the fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov is proof of the Irishman willing to cross barriers outside the sport.

UFC Welterweight Nate Diaz warned the boxer of crossing the lines with Conor McGregor. Diaz knows a thing or two about the Irishman having crossed paths with him twice inside the Octagon.

"Jake Paul you need your as* beat for free, you spoiled fu** you can’t really fight dumbshit. You're gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that," he said.

Conor McGregor not paying Jake Paul any attention

Conor McGregor is unlikely to retaliate, especially because the Irishman is deep into his training camp ahead of the Dustin Poirier fight. The former two-division champion is looking to make his way back into the Lightweight title picture with Khabib retiring.

Jake Paul even took a shot at Poirier during his callout:

I just came off the 8th biggest Pay-Per-View event in history but you wanna fight Dustin (Poirier), who has less followers on Instagram than my f**king dog -- that's a fact.

UFC President Dana White was asked about the potential fight between Paul and McGregor. Clearly dismissive of the idea, he said:

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos. I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out."

At this moment, the fight seems unlikely especially with Conor looking to rejuvenate his UFC career. Jake Paul is well advised to stop - or as the reports (and Nate Diaz) suggest - he might have to get into a fight outside the ring.