“Iron sharpens iron” - Fans marvel at the technical masterpiece Superbon and Takeru trade with each other

Before his highly anticipated return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn spent some time sharpening his tools with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

On Friday, April 5, Superbon will look to once again wrap 26 pounds of gold around his waist when he meets familiar foe Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 to crown a new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Before running back his instant classic against Grigorian from ONE X more than two years ago, the Thai superstar stepped inside the ring for a sparring session with former three-division titleholder Takeru:

"When legends collide. Will Superbon leave the ring with the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

ONE Championship fans were excited to see two of the world's greatest strikers working together, writing:

"Iron sharpens iron!!"

"And people going hard in sparring sessions"

"Takeru needs to work on his defense and technicality to survive in high levels at ONE"

"Superbon lean head kick so clean fr finds the opening everytime"

"Timings on high kick are crazy"

As Superbon prepares for ONE Friday Fights 58, Takeru continues to heal up following his promotional debut

As Superbon gears up for his long-awaited rematch with Marat Grigorian under the ONE Championship banner, fans are still going crazy for Takeru Segawa's epic promotional debut against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, Superlek and Takeru went toe-to-toe for 25 incredible minutes that saw both fighters nearly finish the other at one point or another. In the end, it was Superlek who came out on top, securing a unanimous decision after battering Takeru's lead leg for a full five rounds.

Since then, 'The Natural Born Crusher' has been on the road to recovery, but appears to be closing in on his sophomore appearance inside the circle.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com worldwide on Friday, April 5.