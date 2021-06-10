Is adult actress Lena Paul related to Logan Paul?

Logan Paul has been making headlines once again, but this time, it is nothing quite as controversial as it usually is.

Popular adult movie actress Lena Paul is not related to Logan Paul. There are no online interactions or social media records of the two of them being personal acquaintances either.

Who is Lena Paul?

Born on October 12, 1993, in DeLand, Florida, Lena Paul began her career in the adult entertainment industry as a webcam actress. She then went on to work professionally at the age of 22, per IMDb.

In a '20 Questions' interview with Fleshbot in January 2017, Lena Paul shared that she likes to talk about video games, literature, and politics with her fans on social media. She also revealed that she first started working as a cam actress to fund her travels during an environmental preservation camp with a Latin American startup.

After the business failed to take off, she changed careers and joined the adult entertainment industry full time. She also turned out to be a fan of Japanese movie director Akira Kurosawa and British actor Idris Elba.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul garnered a million pay-per-view buys approximately

Logan Paul is on an unbelievable run in his boxing career. Starting only around three years ago, Logan Paul has gone from boxing fellow YouTuber KSI twice - drawing one and losing another - to going the distance with one of the best boxers in the world, Floyd Mayweather.

According to a Boxing Scene report, industry experts believe that per Showtime's projections, the event stands to generate at least one million pay-per-view buys domestically. The number includes cable, satellite, and live streaming.

Sources: Mayweather-Paul PPV is Projected To Generate at Least 1 Million Buys Domestically https://t.co/AilJd9siBj pic.twitter.com/RYLLENho7s — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) June 9, 2021

The two locked horns in an exhibition match last Sunday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, under the banner of Showtime. The fight went all eight rounds - something that fans on social media are finding hard to believe. Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul parted ways amicably, having made respectful comments about each other in the post-fight interview.

Floyd Mayweather said that Logan Paul turned out to be a better boxer than he had expected.

Floyd Mayweather's post-fight interview



He says Logan Paul was better than he thought he would be #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/G9MWXH3U2u — Complex Ambition (@ComplxAmbition) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul returned the gesture by calling Floyd Mayweather the G.O.A.T. of the sport.

Logan Paul's post-fight interview



He hints at fighting Floyd Mayweather again in a boxing rematch #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/tWi4EBPUGF — Complex Ambition (@ComplxAmbition) June 7, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh