Is Astrid Wett faking her injury? Fans question authenticity of stretcher photo after out-of-ring melee with Alexia Grace

Astrid Wett and Alexia Grace were set to settle their feud in a boxing match after months of intense animosity. However, just moments before the first bell, their clash took an unexpected turn when Grace retaliated by putting Wett through a table, resulting in the cancellation of the fight.

Wett had already clashed with her opponent during the pre-fight press conference and weigh-in, spilling a bottle of Prime energy drink over her adversary after she had shoved her during their face-off.

The incident stirred up a mixed reaction among fans, with social media buzzing with different takes. Some took the opportunity to mock the event and the canceled fight, while others questioned the authenticity of Wett's photo on a stretcher that emerged after the chaotic encounter with Grace.

"Paralyzed OF special coming right up."

"This is the exact reason why misfits didn’t want to take anymore of her fights, pathetic and embarrassing."

"Man y’all fake anything for promotion 😭😭"

"Nice staged fight."

"She got pushed into a table, she didn't get shot 😭😭 This could not be more scripted."

"How the fu*k did that happen just from a push through a paper thin table."

What is the link between Astrid Wett and KSI?

Astrid Wett's relationship with KSI has been complicated since she entered the boxing world. The Misfits Boxing flyweight champion has gained significant attention, including a viral moment during her weigh-in debut.

Last year, she playfully attempted to kiss 'The Nightmare' at a weigh-in, but he swatted her away, taking it all in good humor. The clip became a sensation and they continued to joke about it for months.

However, Wett found herself in controversy in May when she attended another event. During KSI's press conference with Joe Fournier, she got into a heated altercation with Alexia Grace, resulting in a brawl at the venue.