"Is beating a 1-2 punch combo the first lesson?" - Fans troll Israel Adesanya as he gears up to star as Meta AI 'Luiz' for MMA 

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's latest digital venture was not very well received with mixed martial arts fans on Instagram.

Adesanya announced that he was partnering with Meta to bring an artificial intelligence character called 'Luiz' to life. The AI, 'Luiz', is a mixed martial arts fighter and fans can interact with him about all things MMA, including technique and tips. Fans can message Luiz across Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Meta's AI program is currently live in the United States with plans of further expansion soon.

Fans took aim at Adesanya and trolled his shocking loss in his last outing against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Strickland famously employed a simplistic 1-2 punch combo to overcome Adesanya's strategy and become the middleweight champion.

"does luiz know how to beat sean strickland?"

"Is beating a 1-2 punch combo the first lesson?"

"A striker teaching wrestling and grappling lessons😭😭😭"

Fans also called him out on his hypocrisy for replicating what he accused Sean Strickland of; 'selling his soul to the devil' with his Monster Energy deal.

"Talk about selling your soul and you working w meta 🤔"

"“Sold your soul”"

Other fans referenced his recent run-in with the law over charges of driving under the influence in New Zealand.

"Maybe Meta makes AI attorneys as well"

"Glad Izzy was able to sneak a phone in jail 🔥"

Check out fan comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on Adesanya's AI with Meta.

Dana White addresses Israel Adesanya's DUI charges, hopes it's a one-off incident

Israel Adesanya was found guilty of drunk driving in New Zealand three weeks prior to his latest outing against Sean Strickland.

According to the law, 'The Last Stylebender' faces three months in prison or a fine of AUD 4,500, which is roughly 2,680 USD.

UFC CEO Dana White addressed the incident in a press conference and preached against irresponsible driving. He stressed on the importance of making up for a mistake with maturity and hoped that it will be an isolated incident from Israel Adesanya, one of the biggest superstars in his promotion. White said:

"No matter how many drinks you've had, if you drink, don't drive, man... He made a bad decision. Thank God nobody was hurt, him or anybody else... So, hopefully that's a one-and-done for him and he never does it again."

Check out Dana White's full comments below:

Expand Tweet