Videos and pictures of UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad's ankle have been doing the rounds on the internet.
The footage of the ankle along with clips of Muhammad possibly limping while walking on several occasions have let many MMA fans concerned.
"Belal Muhammad potentially injured going into tonight’s fight with Gilbert Burns. Seems to have a swollen ankle earlier in the week and was moving gingerly on it at the ceremonial weigh-ins yesterday?"
After the original UFC 288 co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush was scrapped, the UFC put together a short-notice replacement in the form of Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns.
Although fans are excited to see how the five-round co-main event would unfold, there are some who think that 'Remember the Name' could be comprimised going into his fight against the Brazilian at UFC 288.
MMA fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Muhammad's possible injury. One user claimed that the 34-year-old's foot was injured indeed:
"Yes his ankle is f**ked."
Another individual speculated that it might be the weight cut that caused 'Remember the Name' to walk in an awkward manner:
"Weight cut on short notice would have most people moving in strange ways. Could just be feelin himself too walkin with a bit of “go get me that title shot” swag."
After seeing the ankle footage, one person asked people to bet their money on Burns:
A few more tweets on the situation can be seen below:
Belal Muhammad ankle: Could the potential injury end the welterweight contender's undefeated run?
Belal Muhammad is currently on an impressive run in the UFC's welterweight division. 'Remember the Name' is undefeated in his last nine outings and has defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Demian Maia and Sean Brady.
Muhammad is about to take on a formidable opponent in Gilbert Burns and that too, on short notice. Now, with the rumors of the ankle injury going around, Muhammad's chances of emerging victorious at UFC 288 may have declined.
Burns is considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. So, if the news of the ankle injury is true, Muhammad would have to pull-out something miraculous in order to score the victory on April 6.