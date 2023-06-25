"Is that what he does?" - Elle Brooke "vibing" as Brock Lesnar in public has fans peeved

Social media influencer and popular OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke has once again stirred controversy among her fans with a recent Instagram post that many have deemed as 'cringe-worthy.'

The video in question features Brooke vibing to the popular track 'Makeba' by Jain while claiming to be channeling her inner Brock Lesnar in a public setting. Sharing the video on her Instagram feed, she captioned it:

"Brock Lesnar vibing in public"

The video quickly garnered attention from her followers, sparking a range of reactions. One fan humorosly questioned:

"Is that what he does? 😂"

Additionally, another fan expressed annoyance, deeming the post

"so cringe."

One disgruntled individual asked:

"Running out of things to post?"

Elle Brooke sets sights on WWE transition and dream match against former UFC superstar

In a recent interview with LegalSportsBooks, Elle Brooke revealed her interest in making a transition to the world of professional wrestling with WWE.

With an impressive record of three victories in her boxing career, Brooke expressed her desire to step into the squared circle and even mentioned her aspirations to face former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.

While acknowledging that she was not an avid follower of WWE in the past, Brooke expressed her enthusiasm for the sport and her eagerness to participate. She stated:

"I was never a religious WWE fan, but I knew what it was obviously and I’d absolutely love to do it. I’d love to fight Ronda Rousey one day. I’m not at her level right now, but that's something to work towards – that's if she'd ever fight me."

Recognizing the potential challenges of such a match-up, Brooke speculated on the financial aspects, saying:

"She'd probably want millions, and I'm probably not famous enough to do that. But the sky's the limit!"

Despite the potential hurdles, Brooke remains optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Reflecting on her admiration for professional wrestling, Elle Brooke shared her appreciation for the athleticism and skills displayed by the performers. She remarked:

"I watch a lot of wrestling clips on my TikTok feed, and I think it's so impressive what they can do. It doesn't look too aggressive; they're not trying to kill each other like in the UFC! That's not for me. I don't fancy an elbow to the face!"

