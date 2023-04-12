Is Israel Adesanya about to start a cult? Fans divided in opinion over 'The Last Stylebender's latest cryptic tweet

Israel Adesanya recently got MMA fans trying to guess what his latest tweet meant. 'The Last Stylebender' is fresh off a knockout win over his longtime rival Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight title and finally defeat 'Poatan' in their fourth combat sports meeting.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi recently posted a cryptic tweet promising his fans that he "won't ever start a cult." While not starting a cult is considered commonplace, MMA fans are divided in their opinions over Adesanya's specific pledge not to.

Twitter users and fans made their thoughts about the cryptic tweet known in the comments section of the post.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender I promise I won't ever start a cult.

One fan expressed their disappointment at Israel Adesanya not wanting to be a cult leader and wrote:

"I'm disappointed."

Another fan wrote:

"I’d join it in fairness."

One user hilariously referenced Adesanya's love for the popular anime 'Naruto' and wrote:

"*Izzy starts a cult*"

One fan brutally reminded Adesanya of his record against Pereira, stating:

"Start a cult that believes going 1-3 against someone makes you the better fighter."

Conor McScuba🐟 @ScubaMcGregor @stylebender Start a cult that believes going 1-3 against someone makes you the better fighter

One user pointed out:

"That's what someone who is starting a cult would say."

Jimberino @Jimberino1 @stylebender That's what someone who is starting a cult would say 🤔

One fan wrote:

"Idk man the Akatsuki cloaks do look dope tho."

Angel Sanchez @TazTSGH @stylebender Idk man the Akatsuki cloaks do look dope tho

One user asked:

"If you did, hypothetically, what would you call your cult?"

cerwin @cerwinliveYT @stylebender If you did, hypothetically, what would you call your cult?

Garret @Garret_NYC @stylebender a child lived rent free in your head for 7 years.

𝙒𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿 🇦🇺 @WonderbreadMMA @stylebender What about a cult where you ruin kids Christmases? I could get behind that

What would a cult started by Israel Adesanya look like?

To know what kind of cult Israel Adesanya would start, it's best to look at the origins of his moniker 'The Last Stylebender.' The nickname finds its origins in one of Adesanya's favorite anime shows, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

After losing three times to 'Poatan' across kickboxing and MMA, the Nigerian-born Kiwi finally exorcized his personal demons in their fourth meeting at UFC 287 last weekend.

'The Last Stylebender' brutally knocked 'Poatan' out cold in round two of their contest to reclaim the middleweight title and concluded a saga that almost resembled a story arc from an anime.

It's no secret that Israel Adesanya is a massive fan of anime and all things manga, and it would surprise no one if his cult reflected his love for all anime-related stuff. In fact, he has previously stated that he draws "strength from characters that aren’t even real" because they are more relatable than "some of the great leaders of our time."

Apart from regularly making anime references in his press conferences and social media posts, Adesanya has also channeled iconic anime characters during his fights. Considering his obsession with manga and anime, it's safe to assume that his passion would strongly influence his cult.

