"Is that Jon Jones?" - Fans get curious as 'exquisite' UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer shares sneak-peek photos of personal life

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer continues to shine as one of the most intriguing personalities within the organization. Her enduring presence as a UFC octagon girl has fostered a strong bond with fighters and cage side analysts.

Her unwavering dedication to elevating the live experience of UFC events has cemented her status as a beloved figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Given her natural charm, it's no surprise that MMA fans are naturally curious about Brittney Palmer's life beyond the UFC.

Recently, Brittney Palmer treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her daily life with a series of images. Among them were snapshots of her adorable dog and a morning coffee mug adorned with an empowering message, reminding her to be brave and beautiful. Additionally, she also showcased several of her impressive artworks.

However, the most captivating image among those shared was a screenshot of a Facetime call featuring none other than UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The surprise glimpse into their virtual interaction sparked excitement among fans, who reacted to the Instagram post. One fan questioned:

"Is that Jon Jones?"

Meanwhile, other fans were simply captivated by Palmer's looks:

"Exquisite goddess."

"What a random beautiful life you lead."

"Sexiest shoulders ever."

When Jon Jones and Joe Rogan attended Brittney Palmer's art gallery launch in Las Vegas

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and color commentator Joe Rogan made an appearance at Brittney Palmer's art exhibition in Las Vegas earlier this year. Palmer showcased her artistic prowess in a dazzling exhibition titled "High Frequency" at the Kaleidoscope Studios.

Earlier this year, on July 6, Palmer's captivating artwork took center stage, mesmerizing attendees with the unique blend of colors, daring compositions, and captivating designs. The exhibition featured evocative portraits of bleeding hearts and stunning interpretations of cultural icons like Amy Winehouse.

Several known UFC figures including Jon Jones and fellow octagon girl Arianny Celeste, were among the visitors at Palmer's art gallery. Joe Rogan, the renowned podcaster, also graced the exhibition with his presence, offering unwavering support and admiration to the talented UFC octagon girl.

