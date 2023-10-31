“Is that Liu Kang” - Fans captivated as Superbon goes flying in routine beach training sessions with Trainer Gae

After scoring an impressive win over Dutch-Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan in his last outing, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to add Muay Thai gold to his collection at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Superbon will return to face perhaps his toughest test yet when he looks to dethrone reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai in a main event showdown between two of the best strikers in the sport today.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash on December 8, ONE Championship fans are getting a glimpse at some of Superbon’s unique training techniques alongside the legendary Trainer Gae on Instagram.

“Superbon takes FLIGHT ✈️ Can the star striker dethrone ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo?”

Fight fans on social media were entertained by Superbon’s high-flying antics, suggesting that he looked like something out of a video game in the comments.

“@onechampionship is that Liu Kang? 😂😂 🔥🔥🔥”

“Bruce Lee”

“What traîner gae doing 🤦”

“Power Rangers and Lui Kang from Mortal Kombat stole this move from One Championship 😂”

“Let's go, Superbon! 👑💯👊”

Superbon will have his work cut out for him come ONE Fight Night 17 when he meets streaking Thai superstar Tawanchai. Riding a six-fight win streak that includes his world title-winning performance last year, Tawanchai will look to add another impressive name to his already lengthy hit list under the ONE Championship banner.

Who comes out on top when two Thai legends clash inside the East’s most famous arena?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.