Is there a UFC fight tomorrow (Jan. 27, 2024)? All about the next event

The UFC concluded its first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year with UFC 297, which took place last weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The PPV card featured a championship doubleheader, with Dricus du Plessis claiming the middleweight title in the main event against Sean Strickland.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Raquel Pennington clinched the vacant women's bantamweight title by defeating Mayra Bueno Silva with a unanimous decision.

After UFC 297, the MMA promotion will have a one-week hiatus and won't resume action this weekend on Jan. 27. The upcoming event is UFC Vegas 85, scheduled for Feb. 3 at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fight Night event will be headlined by a middleweight collision between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov.

Dolidze's last fight was a controversial loss against Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in March 2023. Before this defeat, 'The Caucasian' had amassed a four-fight win streak, earning three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses.

On the other hand, Imavov's last fight ended in a no-contest against Chris Curtis at UFC 289 last May. 'The Spiner' had previously secured a three-fight win streak before facing Sean Strickland, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss.

In the co-main event, Renato Moicano will square off against Drew Dober in a lightweight clash. The Brazilian is set to make his comeback after an absence of over a year and aims to continue his winning streak. Moicano achieved a first-round submission victory over Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Dober aims to capitalize on his recent Performance of the Night accolade earned against Ricky Glenn. The 35-year-old American has won four out of his last five fights, with his only loss coming against Matt Frevola at UFC 288 last May.

UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imamov - Start time and other details

The early prelims for UFC Vegas 85 are scheduled to begin at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the United States, which translates to a 9 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card for the event is expected to begin around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., corresponding to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, Feb. 4 in the U.K.

Check out the entire fight card for the UFC Vegas 85 below:

Main Card

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva (women's flyweight)

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Luana Carolina (women's flyweight)

Themba Gorimbo vs. Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov (middleweight)

Blake Bilder vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (featherweight)

Marquel Mederos vs. Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita (women's flyweight)

Nate Maness vs. Azat Maksum (flyweight)