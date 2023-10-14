Is there a UFC fight tonight? Here’s how to watch Edson Barboza’s return to the octagon from the US, UK, Brazil, Canada and Australia

UFC Vegas 81 goes down on Saturday, October 14, inside the Apex.

Over the next three weeks, starting on October 21, the UFC will travel to Abu Dhabi, Brazil, and New York. Before hitting the road, Dana White and company will return to the Apex for an eleven-fight event featuring several intriguing matchups.

When it comes to North American viewers, the entirety of UFC Vegas 81 can be seen on ESPN+. As for other regions, the event is available on the following platforms - TNT Sports (U.K.), TSN5 (Canada), Kayo Sports (Australia), and UFC Fight Pass (Brazil).

In the main event, Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza meet for a featherweight matchup. The number thirteen-ranked Barboza is coming off a first-round knockout win against Billy Quarantillo.

Meanwhile, number eleven-ranked Yusuff is riding a two-fight win streak, with his latest being a 30-second submission against Don Shainis.

As for the co-main event, Jennifer Maia looks to win her third consecutive fight by handing Viviane Araujo her third straight loss. Both women plan to make a statement and secure a top-five-ranked opponent by emerging victorious on Saturday night.

The rest of the October 14 main card is rounded off by Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez, Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski, and Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman.

Who else is fighting at UFC Vegas 81?

Before the main card, six fights will represent the preliminary portion of the event. Firstly, Terrance McKinney returns to action with plans to win his second consecutive fight.

He was supposed to fight Chris Duncan before the latter had visa issues, leading to promotional newcomer Brendon Marotte stepping up on short notice.

In the second fight of the night, Chris Gutierrez looks to get back on track after his four-bout win streak was ended by Pedro Munhoz. Gutierrez will take on Alatengheili, who is coming off wins against Kevin Croom and Chad Anheliger.

The rest of the preliminary card features Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote, Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon, Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira, and Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown.

Check out the official bout order below: