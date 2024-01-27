Is there a UFC fight tonight (Jan. 27, 2024)? All about the upcoming event

The UFC is taking a break from events this weekend and will return to action next weekend with UFC Fight Night 235.

The card will take place on Feb.3 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas and will be headlined by two middleweights looking to make a push up the rankings. The No.8-ranked Roman Dolidze will face the No.11-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Dolidze heads into the fight looking to bounce back from a defeat to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. He is hoping to recapture the form that saw him build a four-fight winstreak before facing the Italian. This also saw him earn three back-to-back performance bonuses.

Imavov was on a three-fight winstreak before coming up short against Sean Strickland in a light heavyweight bout. 'The Sniper' then returned to 185lbs in his next fight, however an accidental clash of heads with Chris Curtis ruled their bout a no contest.

The co-main event is also expected to produce fireworks as lightweights Renato Moicano and Drew Dober are set to go head-to-head. The bout marks a return for the Brazilian, who didn't step into the octagon in 2023.

Elsewhere, on the early pre-lims, British star Molly McCann is hoping to turn around a two-fight skid when she faces Diana Belbiţă in a rematch of their 2019 bout.

Renato Moicano discusses facing Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85

Renato Moicano has revealed his excitement about getting back into the octagon and facing Drew Dober next weekend. Moicano hasn't fought since his 2022 victory over Brad Riddell.

The Brazilian went viral for hist post-fight speech, in which he claimed he was ready to clear out 155lb division and stated that he was in desperate need of money.

Unfortnuately, a mix of injuries and fight cancellations kept him out of the cage in 2023, but he believes he is now back to his best and can build-up a winstreak.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the 34-year-old offered his take on facing Dober nexr weekend and said:

"We are close in the rankings and the other fighters were booked. The fight [against Dober] makes a lot of sense. It's going to be a fun fight to watch, he's a tough fighter, but I think I am better than him. On February 3rd we are going to find out."

