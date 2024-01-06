Is there a UFC fight tonight (January 6, 2024)? All about the next event

Fans have grown accustomed to having a UFC event on nearly every weekend, be it a pay-per-view or Fight Night. Unfortunately, there is no UFC fight tonight (Jan. 6). Instead, the promotion will host its first event of the new year next Saturday on Jan. 13.

The card in question is UFC Fight Night 234, which will be headlined by a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. The two light heavyweights will be joined by flyweight star Manel Kape and 125-pound contender Matheus Nicolau, who will take part in the co-main event of the card.

For Ankalaev and Walker, however, it is their chance to rectify the blunder of their UFC 294. This ended with a no-contest after an illegal knee from Ankalaev rendered Walker unable to continue.

The bout is notable for being the second consecutive time that Ankalaev has not won a bout without suffering a loss. His prior bout against Jan Błachowicz ended in a draw. Perhaps what stung the most for Ankalaev is that his draw against Błachowicz occurred in a title fight for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Meanwhile, Kape is looking to build off of a competitive win over Felipe dos Santos, which has earned him a four-fight win streak. Nicolau, however, is determined to rebound from a crushing knockout loss to recent flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval.

Other bouts on the main card are Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez, Ricky Simón vs. Mario Bautista, and Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira.

UFC 297 will be the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year

The promotion's first pay-per-view of 2024 will be headlined by a middleweight grudge match. The match will see newly-minted 185-pound titleholder Sean Strickland take on streaking middleweight finisher Dricus du Plessis.

The pair's bout has been defined by personal trash talk that Strickland has taken issue with.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will be a women's bantamweight title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington for the vacant divisional crown. Other notable bouts include the once-streaking Arnold Allen making his octagon return against the unbeaten Movsar Evloev since a decision loss to Max Holloway.