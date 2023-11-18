Is there a UFC fight tonight (November 18, 2023)? All you should know about the card, start time and more

With UFC 296 just around the corner, MMA fans have been eagerly counting down the days. Thankfully, however, there are still plenty of events between now and then to keep fans satisified.

Tonight, for example, the MMA promotion once again heads to the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada in order to host another night of exciting fights.

The main event will see a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Scotland's own Paul Craig, while the co-main pits welterweights Michael Morales and Jake Matthews against each other.

Allen heads into the fight in fine form. The No. 10 ranked middleweight has won his last five bouts, including four finishes. As for Craig, 'Bearjew' made his debut in the division back in July, when he defeated Andre Muniz via TKO. The Scottish fighter also earned a performance bonus for his efforts.

Elsewhere on the main card, Chase Hooper and Jordan Leavitt will face off in a lightweight bout. Prior to their run-out, a bantamweight match-up between Payton Talbott and Nick Aguirre will take place.

In the women's strawweight division, Luana Pinheiro and Amanda Ribas will go head-to-head. Kicking off the main card will be a welterweight bout between Uros Medic and Myktybek Orolbai Uulu.

For fans interested in watching the event, the prelims for UFC Fight Night 232 kick off today at 2:00PM E.T or 7:00PM for viewers in the UK. The card will be exclusively streamed on ESPN+ and TNT Sports.

Dan Hardy breaks down Paul Craig's path to victory at UFC Fight Night 232

Dan Hardy believes Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig is a fight that fans must not look away from, as both men have the ability to finish the bout in an instant.

Speaking on episode 288 of The War Room, Hardy analysed both fighters' strengths and weaknesses ahead of the fight and their potential paths to victory. 'The Outlaw' paid notable attenton to Craig's previous win over Magomed Ankalaev, a bout which saw him snatch a victory in the final second of the fight.

According to Hardy, 'Bearjew' has been blessed with the rare ability of knowing when exactly to chance a submission maneuver. He explained:

"There are some people who have just got this ability to just know the right time to bite onto somebody with their legs. This is what Paul Craig is very good at. Although, of course, he's very physical upper-body, a lot of his work comes from his legs.."

Catch Hardy's comments here (4:21):