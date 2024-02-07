Is there a UFC fight this weekend (Feb. 10, 2024)? All about the upcoming event

Will there be anything related to the UFC this weekend? Fortunately, fans of MMA will be happy to know that Saturday will play host to another event at the Apex. Specifically, it will feature UFC Vegas 86, which consists of several noteworthy bouts, especially at middleweight.

The main event will be a 185-pound matchup between experienced grappler, divisional mainstay Jack Hermansson, and rising finisher Joe Pyfer. The bout could have massive implications for the weight class. First, Hermansson desperately needs a win, given his poor run of form as of late.

The Norwegian-Swede has been on a win-loss pattern for some time now, having not won more than two fights consecutively since 2019. He last lost to Roman Dolidze via first-round TKO. Nevertheless, 'The Joker' is still ranked at No.11. Meanwhile, his opponent, Pyfer, is unranked and on a five-fight win streak.

He has won three consecutive fights in the promotion, most notably submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan and knocking out Gerald Meerschaert. Below the headliner is the co-main event, which features featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Andre Fili locking horns over a spot in the top 15.

Elsewhere, Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria will face off in a middleweight bout, which will be preceded by another middleweight fight in Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues. In a return to the lighter weight classes, Michael Johnson takes on Darrius Flowers in a lightweight clash.

Lastly, the main card opens with yet another middleweight bout consisting of Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan. As it opens the main card, the bout will start at 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)/4:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) and is available on UFC Fight Pass.

Is UFC 298 on the weekend after?

Fans buzzing with excitement to see Alexander Volkanovski's return to featherweight won't have to wait much longer. The Australian defends his 145-pound strap against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 next weekend on Feb. 17, which takes place right after this weekend.

It is one of the most anticipated events of the year and marks Topuria's first crack at a championship belt in the promotion. Ahead of the fight, 'El Matador' has been supremely confident, with Volkanovski now promising to humble him.