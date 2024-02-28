Is there a UFC fight this weekend (March 2, 2024)? All about the upcoming event

This weekend, the UFC returns to the Apex for the 238th edition of its Fight Night series. The event takes place this Saturday, March 2. It is one of the earlier events the promotions has ever assembled, with the main card starting at 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) and 1:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile, the preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) and 9:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). The card, which goes by UFC Vegas 87, will precede UFC 299, which occurs on the second week of March on a Saturday March 9.

This weekend's card is headlined by a heavyweight clash between formerly undefeated kickboxing sensation Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the latest undefeated Dagestani to rock the promotion, Shamil Gaziev. Both men will be fighting with different goals. For Rozenstruik, getting back in the win column is everything.

He has struggled to put together a win streak ever since suffering his first loss to Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, the Dagestani heavyweight is determined to add a recognizable name to his record and extend his unbeaten stretch. Below them, another unbeaten fighter looks to test himself in Vitor Petrino at light heavyweight.

He will take on City Kickboxing's Tyson Pedro, who hopes to build off his knockout over Anton Turkalj with a second consecutive win. More undefeated phenoms abound as the unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev returns his octagon against Alex Perez in a flyweight bout.

Mokaev is aiming for Perez's No.7 spot in the flyweight rankings, while Perez desperately needs a rebound win after a two-fight skid. As is the theme of the card, undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov makes his octagon return from injury by clashing with streaking Kazakh fighter Bekzat Almakhan, who is 17–1.

Finally, the opening fight, which has no undefeated fighter, instead features the streaking 11–1 Steve Erceg facing the struggling Matt Schnell at flyweight.

Why won't Raul Rosas Jr. fight on UFC Vegas 87?

Raul Rosas Jr., a high-potential prospect, withdrew from last week's UFC Mexico card minutes before his walkout, citing an illness of an undisclosed nature. He was thereafter expected to face his opponent, Ricky Turcios, on this weekend's Apex card. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

The bantamweight bout was pulled from the card, likely due to Rosas Jr. struggling to recover from whichever illness he has contracted. There is also no further news regarding the fight potentially being rebooked for a later date.