"Islam looks like a nerd" - Islam Makhachev's attempt to mock Conor McGregor on cycle backfires in the comments section

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is not the person who can carry the brash, trash-talking type of personality really well. The Dagestan native does his best work inside the octagon and his attempt to mock Conor McGregor backfired in a big way.

A video of Makhachev mimicking Conor McGregor riding a bicycle was posted on @DovySimuMMA's Twitter handle. Makhachev mocked McGregor by replicating his antics on the bicycle. Watch the video below, courtesy of @DovySimuMMA Twitter handle:

Islam Makhachev would probably want the internet to laugh with him. However, the internet laughed at him instead. MMA fans flocked to the comments section of the video and took some stinging jabs at the UFC lightweight champion for trying to make fun of Conor McGregor. Here are some of the comments that grabbed our attention:

Fan reactions to the Islam Makhachev video

Fans were critical of Makhachev's performance against Alexander Volkanovski

The Alexander Volkanovski fight looms large on Makhachev's reputation as a dominant champion

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor's rivalry started at UFC 229

Conor McGregor has been at odds with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his allies ever since they were tied together in the UFC 229 fight. In the post-fight brawl that ensued after Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Conor McGregor, Makhachev was seen attacking the Irishman's teammate Dillon Danis, who was cage-side during the fight.

The two have been at odds ever since and McGregor has made several below-the-belt attacks on Makhachev over the last few years. Conor McGregor's return to the octagon became a possibility in 2023 with he appeared as the coach on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

UFC veteran and top lightweight Beneil Dariush, who was on his way up to the title shot at the time, predicted that the UFC might book the fight between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor if the Irishman won his return fight.

However, the former two-division UFC champion's 2023 return was put on hold as he failed to enter the USADA testing pool in time. As per the latest developments, he is still confident about the December return and wants to take on TUF 31 rival coach Michael Chandler.

Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in October. If McGregor's return comes to fruition and both men emerge victorious in their next fights, the UFC might very well put together Makhachev vs McGregor.