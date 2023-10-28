Islam Makhachev & Alexander Volkanovski share heartwarming moment, Stipe Miocic joins OnlyF*ns, UFC 294 fight winner's contract ends: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss a heartwarming moment that took place between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as MMA fans reacting to Stipe Miocic starting an OnlyF*ns. Also, a UFC 294 fight winner confirms end of contract with the MMA promotion.

#3. Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski share heartwarming moment following Abu Dhabi clash

Islam Makhachev was able to lay his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski to rest when he stopped the Australian with a stunning first-round head kick knockout in the main-event of UFC 294.

Following their clash, Volkanovski's jiu-jitsu coach Craig Jones has revealed that the pair had shared a touching moment at a restaurant following the fight.

Speaking on the El Segundo podcast, Jones explained that he and the rest of Volkanovski's team bumped into Makhachev at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi. Jones then shared that the Russian fighter showed a touch of class by footing the bill for all of Volkanovski's party:

"We are there eating lunch... and we look out the window, and Islam's crew comes in... and they sit at another table... Islam actually paid our check, which was super kind of the guy... Then Volk and Islam obviously got a photo together and stuff."

Catch Jones' comments here:

#2. Former UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic joins OnlyF*ns, fans react

MMA fans have been reacting after Stipe Miocic launched an OnlyF*ns page, following the cancellation of his bout against Jon Jones.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced Jones had suffered a tear in his pectoral muscle which would require surgery and put him out of action for at least 8 months. Miocic has since been removed from the card and will wait to face 'Bones' in 2024.

Miocic took to Instagram with the announcement, which included his exclusive first reaction to the news of Jones' injury.

Miocic's announcement has seen a mixed response from fans, with many blaming Dana White for the former champion turning to the subscription site. One fan wrote:

"Dana needs to pay Stiopic more, the hw goat shouldn't be on OF."

Another wrote:

"The heavyweight goat is now on onlyf*ns...thanks Dana"

#1. UFC 294 fight winner confirms end of contract with the promotion

Mike Breeden, who defeated India's Anshul Jubli at UFC 294, has confirmed that his contract with the MMA promotion has come to an end.

The 155'er defeated Jubli via third-round KO in a memorable performance in Abu Dhabi. The victory was Breeden's first under the UFC banner, having previously lost his first three fights in the promotion.

Despite picking up the win, Breeden announced he hadn't been offered a new deal by the promotion, which Ariel Helwani confirmed on social media.

Fans have reacted to the news, with many unsurprised by the MMA organization's decision. Breeden was already under the microscope as he had missed weight for his UFC 294 bout and later revealed in the post-fight press conference that he was suffering from a staph infection which he had hidden from the promotion.

One fan wrote:

"Maybe make weight?"

Another added:

"Bro missed weight by like 4lbs and presumably lied about the staph infection, wtf did he expect"

