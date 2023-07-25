"Islam is struggling to get back to his feet" - UFC fans dream of beautiful moment for Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira has emerged as quite the crowd favorite in recent times. His dynamic and action-packed performances inside the octagon have captivated MMA fans worldwide.

Additionally, Oliveira's inspiring journey from humble beginnings in a Brazilian favela to claiming the UFC lightweight championship has resonated deeply with fans, making him a beloved figure in the sport.

UFC 280 marked a historic clash, pitting two of the division's most elite unbeaten streaks against each other. Charles Oliveira, riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, locked horns against Islam Makhachev, boasting a 10-fight win streak.

Anticipation was high as fans expected 'do Bronx' to challenge the Dagestani phenom's dominance. However, Makhachev delivered a dominant performance, securing a second-round submission victory and laying hands on the 155-pound gold.

Exactly one year later, the pair are scheduled to lock horns again in a rematch that has all the makings of a thrilling contest. Oliveira and Makhachev are set to headline the upcoming UFC 294 event on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Amidst the heightened anticipation for Charles Oliveira's next fight, his devoted fan base painted a vivid dream scenario of triumph for the Brazilian at UFC 294.

Ben Davis wrote on Twitter:

“…..Islam is struggling to get back to his feet, welcome back to the top of the world Charles Oliviera”

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis “…..Islam is struggling to get back to his feet, welcome back to the top of the world Charles Oliviera” pic.twitter.com/vHT3B9JOjX

Several fight fans joined the chorus envisioning the 33-year-old delivering a flawless performance at UFC 294. One fan wrote:

"Tears will be shed. I'm not even joking."

Another fan wrote:

"Just gave me chills. LMAO."

Yet another fan hilariously wrote:

"I'd give my future children to hear that."

Check out some of the comments below:

[Via: @BenTheBaneDavis on Twitter]

Aljamain Sterling's coach details why he's not excited about the upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev clash

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling's coach Ray Longo expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

Longo, despite acknowledging Charles Oliveira's skills, believes that Makhachev's dominance over him in their first encounter diminishes the excitement for the rematch. Furthermore, he added that he would have liked to see a rematch between Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski instead. At UFC 284, Volkanovski proved to be the biggest challenge of the Russian's dominant run.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Longo stated:

"Unfortunately, I think it's the same problem we have with a lot of divisions. I think Charles could beat everybody but this guy [Makhachev]. Honestly, look I haven't thought about it, I think it's the same fight. Maybe a minute longer or whatever but I think it's the exact same fight and I don't know, for some reason I'm not even excited about the fight. I would have rather seen somebody else in there."

Catch Longo's comments below (41:15):